Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

