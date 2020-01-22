Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($74.21).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS stock opened at €56.00 ($65.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.