Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €56.00 by UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

Lanxess stock traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.66 ($64.72). 149,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.11. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

