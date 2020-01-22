LATOKEN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,567.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Kucoin. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $22,567.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, COSS, OKEx, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

