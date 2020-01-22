Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB stock opened at C$44.58 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.