LEOcoin (LEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $283.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $568,414.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,612.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.01923776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.03958113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00662190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00739846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00103693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 254,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 253,946,816 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

