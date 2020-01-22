Leslie Stretch Sells 90,000 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at $74,303,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,006,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

