Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 19,918 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $398,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $77,715.72.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 8,484 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $162,298.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $113,638.13.

On Monday, December 30th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $136,621.32.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $202,776.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,932 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,276,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

