LHT (LHT) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 12% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1,355.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

999 (999) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023282 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005959 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.