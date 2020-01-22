Liberum Capital Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €90.00 ($104.65) target price from stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.61 ($94.90).

Shares of BAYN traded down €1.01 ($1.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €74.74 ($86.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,195 shares. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.63.

Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

