LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $4,664.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

