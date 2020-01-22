Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Life Storage worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.