Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00032897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00665244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007961 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

