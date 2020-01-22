Limelight Networks (LLNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.15. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

