LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $447,799.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,451,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,370,112 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

