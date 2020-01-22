Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Cap of $423,008.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $423,008.00 and $37,941.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

