Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.71 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $3.29 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $58.12 or 0.00670985 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, BX Thailand, Independent Reserve and Zebpay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007737 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,913,057 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

