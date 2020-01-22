Litecred (LTCR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $13,092.00 and $1.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecred has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.01249977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053040 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00217318 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00073004 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.