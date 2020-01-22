Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q4 guidance at $1.06-1.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.84. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.