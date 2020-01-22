LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 383,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

