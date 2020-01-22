Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $348,658.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $348,658.00 and approximately $122,069.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 162.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00115947 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,372,474 coins and its circulating supply is 18,372,462 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.