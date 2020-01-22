Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $426.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $427.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

