Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $426.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $427.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

