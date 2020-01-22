Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $424.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,033. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $427.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.