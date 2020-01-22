LockTrip Market Capitalization Achieves $7.13 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005568 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, IDEX and Gatecoin. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.13 million and $16,506.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Kucoin, YoBit, Mercatox, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

