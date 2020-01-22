Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,480 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $652,670,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $33,026,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $33,653,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $30,833,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,371. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

