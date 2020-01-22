Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 33,123 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 4.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.41% of Fiserv worth $319,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.98. 43,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.