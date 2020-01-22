Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 3,725 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.85 on Wednesday, hitting $211.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

