Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 6,578 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises about 3.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 2.85% of WEX worth $258,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,990,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 26.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,264. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $226.42. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.21.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

