Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 232.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,750,000 after buying an additional 723,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 1,019,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

