Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,471,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after buying an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

