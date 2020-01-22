Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $162,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

