Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,256 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in CVS Health by 619.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 11,493.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 579,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 574,779 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

