Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

