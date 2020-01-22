Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

