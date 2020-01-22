Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $129.46 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $129,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $102,014,000 after buying an additional 241,382 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.91. 956,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $135.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

