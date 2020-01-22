Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $142.27 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,425 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.82% of Church & Dwight worth $142,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 400,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 108,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $72.30. 18,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,793. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.