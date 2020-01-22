Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $170.08 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.26% of Canadian National Railway worth $170,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,408,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,354,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

