Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $269.46 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.40% of Intuit worth $269,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.36. 49,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.08. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

