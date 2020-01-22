Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $55.45 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,908. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

