Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $65.52 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $65,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,091,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.56. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.