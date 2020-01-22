Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,413 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of State Street by 472.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 82,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

