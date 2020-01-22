Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $86,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

