Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 932.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 86.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 323.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.