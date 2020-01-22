Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 1,957 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.73. 29,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,934. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.