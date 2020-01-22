Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 30,315 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. 2,483,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,400. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

