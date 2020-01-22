Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 715 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.99. 7,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

