Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.38.

Boeing stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,312,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $305.75 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

