Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.26% of Becton Dickinson and worth $194,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.98. 24,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,722. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average is $256.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

