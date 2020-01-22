Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.06% of Nike worth $93,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 906,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $92,034,000 after buying an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 126,370 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. 1,950,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

